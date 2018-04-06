Disinvestment-bound Air India approaches DGCA to renew flying permit

Disinvestment-bound has approached aviation regulator for renewal of its flying permit, expiring in June, amid the government scouting for potential buyer for the loss-making carrier, sources said.

A senior official at the disinvestment-bound national carrier said that the (DGCA) has already renewed the (SOP) of Air India's international budget arm Express recently.

"In the case of Air India, it has applied to the for renewal of its flying permit and the documents pertaining to renewal are being processed," the official told PTI.

The has already renewed the SOP of Express, he added.

As per the DGCA, Air India's flying permit is valid till June this year, while Express SOP was to expire on 21st of this month.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has sought (EoI) from potential bidders for a 76 per cent stake sale in loss-making as well as divestment of two of the carrier's subsidiaries, a move that is being opposed by the airline's unions on grounds that it would result in massive job losses.

On March 28, the ministry came out with the preliminary information memorandum on Air India's strategic

As per the memorandum, the government plans to offload 76 per cent equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control. The proposed transaction would involve Air India, its low-cost arm Express and SATS Airport Services, which is an equal joint venture between the national airline and Singapore-based SATS.

In a letter to prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, eight employee unions of had raised serious concerns about the and have sought an alternative revival plan.

In the letter, signed by representatives of the eight unions, they have also flagged the possibility of job losses in case of privatisation.

Air Corporation Employees Union, All India Service Engineers' Association, Employees Union, Aviation Industry Employee Guild, Aircraft Engineers' Association, All India Aircraft Engineers' Association, Engineers Association and United Officers Association have written the letter.

Together, these unions represent more than 10,000 employees.