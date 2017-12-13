Divestment activity to continue in March quarter

With the Centre aiming to substantially overshoot its original disinvestment target for 2017-18, much activity is planned for the rest of the financial year.

It plans to complete two mergers among state-owned companies, three more of initial public offers of equity (IPOs), three offers-for-sale and a second tranche of its Bharat 22 exchange traded fund (ETF). Officials are confident of completing the takeover by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of Hindustan Petroleum in the next two months. That alone will garner around Rs 30,000 crore for the exchequer. State-owned ...