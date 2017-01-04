Divestment in railway public sector undertakings not in near future

Divestment
in railway
public sector undertakings (PSUs) is not likely in the near future.
According to sources, future divestments on railway
subsidiaries will depend on a decision by the Union Cabinet
on the plan to set up a holding company for all central public sector enterprises under the Suresh Prabhu-led ministry.
The Cabinet
is likely to take a call on this decision by the end of this month.
According to sources, the earlier plan for a strategic sale in Container Corporation of India (Concor), which would have led to the privatisation of the railway
entity, is temporarily on hold due to the current market situation and also for the decision referred to.
"The idea for a strategic sale is in place and we are waiting for the right time," Railway
Board Chairman A K Mittal said.
In the proposal before the Cabinet, the holding company will have all other entities except Indian Railway
Finance Corporation. The Railway
Board chairman will be the chairman and managing director of the mega company.
The government's total disinvestment target for 2016-17 was Rs 56,500 crore, of which Rs 36,000 crore was to be through minority stake sale in PSUs and Rs 20,500 crore from the strategic sale. It has Rs 34,800 crore from sale of minority stake in this financial year.
Concor
is a profit-making entity and the government has 56.79 per cent stake in it. An official source said: "There are two ideas we are having. One is a strategic sale of 10 per cent, through which the company might lose its PSU
tag. The government also has the plan to go for a minority stake sale of five per cent. If market conditions are ideal, the government might think about this."
Concor
had Rs 787 crore net profit
in 2015-16. Early this year, the government divested five per cent stake in Concor
at Rs 1,195 a share, fetching Rs 1,155 crore.
Divesting stake in unlisted railway
public sector behemoths IRCTC, Ircon, RITES, etc, would unlock a lot of potentials and be a needed source of revenue for the government. For the proposal to merge rail subsidiaries, the ministry has got responses from other ministries and departments for the Cabinet
note it had floated in this regard.
Asked why a profit
making company like Concor
is being considered for a strategic sale, a senior official said: "Railway
companies like Ircon
and Rites are strategically important for India as a country and so the government might not be keen on losing them. On the other hand, in the container space, there are 13 other operators, though Concor
has 72 per cent market share. Hence, it does not make any difference even if Concor
loses its PSU
tag."
