Do meet the extended deadline of August 5 for filing your income tax return

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has decided to extend the deadline for filing the tax return. If you have not filed your return, make the most of this relaxation. First, we discuss the advantages of filing your return on time. Next, for those who have already filed their returns, we explain the procedure of verifying it.

One important benefit of filing your return on or before the due the date is that you can rectify your mistakes, such as certain income not reported and deductions not claimed by filing a revised return. You can't revise your return if you file it after the due date.





ALSO READ: Today is the last day for filing tax returns: Step by step guide to do it in a jiffy Second, if you file your return late, you lose out on the benefit of being able to carry forward losses that are eligible for adjustment against future income. "This restriction on timely filing of the return, however, is not applicable in cases where there are losses under the head 'income from house property'. Under Section 139(1), such losses can be carried forward even if the return is filed after the due date," says Suresh Surana, founder, RSM Astute Consulting Group.

By filing your return on time, you can also avoid the mandatory interest under Section 234A (for the delay in filing return at the rate of 1 per cent per month). However, this interest charge is not applicable in cases where the entire tax liability has already been paid via tax deduction at source (TDS) or via advance tax.

By filing late, you also lose out on the benefit of a quick refund. According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, 90 per cent of refunds were issued within 60 days and 67 per cent within 30 days of filing the return in 2016-17. "For a prudent taxpayer, it is advisable to file the return within the due date to ensure quick processing and credit of refund," says Surana.

Next, let us turn to the procedure for verifying your return. "Income tax returns are not considered to be valid until they are verified," says Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, ClearTax. If the tax payer doesn't verify his return, he will not be eligible to claim losses or refunds. The must be completed within 120 days of filing the return.

The taxpayer can verify his return using (DSC). Those who don't have DSC can carry out e- via any of the following means: net banking, OTP, EVC (electronic code) on the I-T Department's web site, and also via demat and bank account. One more option is the physical route.

One of the fastest ways to verify your return electronically is via net banking. Log into your net banking account and then go to the income tax e-filing tab. From here, you will be directed to the I-T Department's e-filing web site. Click on the 'view returns/forms' option. Next, click on "click here to view your returns pending for e-verification". Finally, click on the e-verify option. After a new window appears, click on continue. A message will be shown with a transaction ID and EVC code. Click on the green button to download the attachment.

E- can also be done via Your and card need to be linked. Go to the e-filing web site of the I-T Department. Once you have uploaded your ITR, you will be asked how you would like to verify your return. Choose the option "I would like to generate to e-verify my return". A one-time password will be sent to your registered mobile that is valid for 10 minutes only. Enter it and select the submit button. You will get a message: Return successfully e-verified. Download the acknowledgment.

Electronic Code (EVC) is a 10-digit alphanumeric code that can be generated on the e-filing portal and is valid for 72 hours. Note that this option is available for taxpayers whose total income is Rs 5 lakh or less and refund or tax payable is Rs 100 or less. To generate EVC through the bank account number or demat account number, these accounts need to be pre-validated.

Finally, there is the physical approach — download the ITR-V form. The password for this document is your number in lower case and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format. Take a print out, sign in blue ink and send it to the address of the central processing centre (CPC) in Bengaluru. Send via ordinary or speed post of the post office. Once this document is received, you will get an acknowledgment via SMS or e-mail. The process of filing the return is now complete.