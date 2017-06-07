'Do or die' over loan waiver next as farmers intensify stir in 2 BJP states

-
Three years ago when Manik Ubale (name changed) convinced his family to bring 1.5 acres of his land under onion cultivation, in addition to the existing two acres, his family could have hardly imagined that he would hang himself a year later. The reason: the price of onion three years ago hit the roof to trade at Rs 60-80 a kg in wholesale markets, and Rs 100 a kg at the consumer's table.
Hundreds of thousands of farmers like Ubale borrowed several thousands of rupees from banks, financial institutions and the local moneylender, on hopes that massive margins in the crop would sustain. Onion, after all, was offering a 12-fold return on their cost of production of Rs 4.50-5 a kg. However, things took a turn for the worse during the past three years and all their math went wrong. As if to add fuel to the fire, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan kept saying the government would not let prices of any farm commodities rise.
As a result, onion prices in the benchmark Lasalgaon mandi in Nashik never saw those levels again and largely stayed put at about Rs 7.50 a kg the past three years. The vegetable is currently trading at Rs 3.30-4 a kg, which means farmers are not even recovering the cost of production. To add to their woes, they also have to bear a transportation cost of about 1.50 a kg. All of this means that their debt has only been mounting year after year.
"Farmers have now reached a point at which they feel it is better to end their lives, as they are not able to repay loan dues amounting to just few thousand rupees. Ubale hanged himself due to continuous harassment from his lender for just Rs 12,000 in dues. While he paid a small sum, he did not see any ray of hope of clearing his loans. His family lived in abject poverty, struggling to make both ends meet. He preferred to hang rather than wait for a farm loan waiver," said Sanjay Watankar, an onion farmer and an active member of Nashik District Onion Farmers Association (NDOFA), a farmers body representing thousands of onion farmers in Nashik. The district contributes nearly 30 per cent of India's 19 million tonnes of onion output.
NDOFA has found support from similar farmers' organisations, including Kolhapur-based Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and others.
Meanwhile, dozens of representatives of farmers' associations along with thousands of farmers engaged in the cultivation of various farm commodities are congregating in Nashik on Thursday to partake in a "do or die" agitation alleging that the government of Maharashtra is playing a "divide and rule" game by meeting some associations' representatives and declaring "end of the strike".
After meeting representatives of some BJP- and RSS-linked associations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced "the strike is over".
In Maharashtra, however, a couple of mandis, including the one at Vashi, ended the strike while those in Nashik and other parts of Maharashtra continue their strike for the seventh day on Thursday.
"Our primary demand is to implement the Swaminathan report which focuses on farmers' insurance. Waive loans of all farmers the way government does for corporates and ensure that we are paid 50 per cent more than the cost of production. Until the government accepts all our demands, we will continue our protest," said Hansaraj Patil, Regional Head of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.
Interestingly, the BJP made all these promises in Maharashtra assembly election manifesto, which farmers now want the elected government to fulfil. The recently elected BJP government in Uttar Pradesh waived farm loans in the state.
At least two dozen farmers in onion-centric Niphad village of Nashik district have ended their lives during the past three years, adding to the number of cotton farmers who committed suicide.
"Farmers in Madhya Pradesh have already joined the stir. Now, a strategy would be worked out tomorrow on how to bring in farmers of other states, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka etc and to take the protests nationwide," said Yogesh Pande, Founder President of Maharashtra Sugar Brokers Association.
In Madhya Pradesh, the protesting crowd on Wednesday set a number of vehicles on fire, demanding that the state chief Minister meet the aggrieved family of a farmer who died in alleged police firing on Tuesday. Overall, six farmers died in the state and many were wounded. The MP government announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and employment for one person of the aggrieved family.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, according to informed sources, is considering waiving loans of small farmers holding up to five acres of land. There are around 14.1 million farmers holding accounts with various financial institutions. About four million of such accounts have an outstanding balance since FY 2012-13 of Rs 30,000 crore.
