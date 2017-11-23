Documents show Naxal activities didn't suffer following demonetisation

activities in continued even after the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

In a recent search, security forces in Abujhmar area of district of the state have managed to recover documents maintained by the Nelnar area jantana sarkar for 2016-17, which shows how demonetised note of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were successfully exchanged by Maoists.

Jantana sarkar, a small group working in naxal prone Abujhmadh, has successfully converted the old notes of Rs 2 lakh after was implemented.

These balance sheets were recovered from in encounter, where six were killed and the sheets mentions their expenses in last one year, confirmed Anti-Naxal Ops DG DM Awasthi.

Speaking to ANI, Awasthi said, "Balance sheet has been recovered in encounter, where six were killed, mentions their expenses in last one year, also says they had 500s and 1,000s when took place."

" have converted old notes by creating pressure on innocent villagers and contractors working in naxal areas. It has also been noticed after that security forces are much more entering most affected areas in Bastar," added D M Awasthi.

Awasthi also revealed how the threaten to kill people during

"During demonetisation, forces were very active and a lot of money was recovered. were not able to exchange much of it. threatened to kill people because of which people are forced to give them money," said Awasthi.

As per police data, the Police have seized more than Rs 1.05 crore banned notes across the Naxal hit state.