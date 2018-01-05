Domestic IT spend to grow 11.6% to Rs 2.33 trn in '18: Coeus Age Consulting

India's domestic IT spending is estimated to grow at 11.6 per cent to Rs 2332.73 billion this year, helped by government's push for services, a report by said.



The domestic spending in 2017 grew at a slower pace of 10.3 per cent as against the forecast of 12.9 per cent growth, impacted by and rollout.



"The IT spend witnessed a lower than expected growth in 2017. This was due to the temporary disruption caused by the structural changes undertaken in the form of and roll out," founder and said.The impact on IT spend can be termed as an aberration as these reforms will have a positive effect on the economy that is becoming more in its functioning, he added.The report -- titled 'Enterprise Business Priorities and IT Plans 2018, India', -- predicts that in 2018, about 25 per cent of the IT spend of enterprise and segments put together would be on technologies.These include analytics, mobility and cloud computing and modern infrastructure to support them.The report is based on inputs from over 100 CIOs/IT heads of large and medium sized Indian enterprises.It pointed out that more than 60 per cent of the enterprises expressed their interest in exploring the latest technologies like big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and bots."The first wave of in the form of SMAC (social, mobile, analytics and cloud) stack has become mainstream as more and more enterprises are adopting them across their business functions," Singh said.In 2018, the second wave of shall start emerging in the form of big data analytics, AI, IoT, and bots, he said adding that this will take 18-24 months to become mainstream.