'Domestic manufacturing couldn't support current solar generation growth'

At a time when the solar power capacity addition has grown leaps and bounds, touching 10 GW in last fiscal, domestic solar cells and modules manufacturing has taken a backseat. While the government initiated some support to protect it against the flooding of cheap Chinese counterparts, the domestic industry continues to face demand glut. In a conversation with Business Standard, Ashish Khanna, executive director and CEO of Tata Power Solar, said the domestic sector was never in a position to support the kind of growth he solar capacity addition witnessed in past 3-4 ...