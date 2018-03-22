Domestic natural gas prices all set to rise to the highest level in 2 years

The government may raise domestic price next week to its highest level in two years, a move that will translate into higher CNG price and increase cost of and production.

Price paid to most of produced from domestic fields is likely to be hiked to USD 3.06 per million British thermal unit from April 1, from current USD 2.89, sources privy to the development said.

prices are set every six months based on average rates in like the US, and

imports half of its gas which costs more than double the domestic rate.

The USD 3.06 per mmBtu rate would be for six months beginning April 1 and will be the highest since April-September 2016 when a similar price was paid to domestic producers.

The increase in price will boost earnings of producers like Oil and Corp (ONGC) and but will also lead to a rise in CNG price, which uses as input. It would also lead to higher cost of and power production.

was last hiked to USD 2.89 per mmBtu for October 2017 to March 2018 period from USD 2.48 in the previous six months. This was the first hike in nearly three years.

The government is also likely to hike the cap price based on alternate fuels for finds in difficult areas like deepsea, which are unviable to develop as per the existing formula. The price for such fields is likely to be USD 6.5-6.6 per mmBtu for six month beginning April 1 as compared to USD 6.3 currently.

The price hike in October had come after five rounds of reduction, the last being on April 1.

As per the new gas formula approved by the NDA-government in October 2014, are to be revised every six months.

The increase in prices will mean higher raw material cost for compressed (CNG) and piped to households (PNG). It would also mean higher feedstock cost for power generation and of fertilisers and petrochemicals.

Prior to the October 2017 hike, rates were cut marginally to USD 2.48 per MMBtu effective April 1, 2017 from USD 2.5 per MMBtu previously. Prior to that prices were cut by 18 per cent with effect from October 1, 2016. That had followed a 20 per cent reduction to USD 3.06 in previous April. The price of gas between October 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016 was USD 3.81 per mmBtu and USD 4.66 in prior six month period.

The hike will boost producers like Every dollar increase in results in Rs 4,000 crore additional revenue for the PSU on an annual basis.

is the country's biggest gas producer, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the 90 million standard cubic meters per day current output.

All of its gas as well as that of Ltd and private sector RIL's KG- block are sold at the formula approved in October 2014. This formula, however, does not cover gas from fields like Panna/Mukta and Tapti in western offshore and Ravva in

The government had in October 2014 announced a new formula that calculated local rates by using prevailing price in like the US, and

As per the mechanism approved in October, 2014, the price of domestically produced is to be revised every six months using weighted average or rates prevalent in of the US/Mexico, and

Indian are calculated by taking weighted average price at Henry Hub of the US, National Balancing Point of the UK, rates in (Canada) and with a lag of one quarter.

So, the rate for April to September is based on average price at the international hubs during January to December, 2017.