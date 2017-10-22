Don't enter into any agreement on e-commerce at RCEP: SJM to govt

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch today urged the government to not enter into any agreement on e-commerce at the negotiations starting tomorrow, arguing that such a move would benefit global e- tailers at the cost of domestic retailers.



"We are hearing from some reports that the e-commerce chapter is expected to be concluded during this round of negotiations in This is a matter of great concern for all Indians," Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a letter written to Union minister for commerce Suresh Prabhu and information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a proposed (FTA) between 16 member states, including India.It is a proposed between the ten member states of the (ASEAN) and the six states with which has existing free trade agreements.The 20th round of negotiations of will start in Incheon, South Korea, tomorrow.The proposals in include removal of tariffs on e- trading, which will severely impact the retailers as well as customs duty revenues and therefore government spending, Mahajan said."Introduction of e-commerce chapter will immensely benefit big foreign e-commerce giants like Alibaba and Amazon, at the cost of small domestic retailers," he said.also alleged that China was pushing interests of 'Alibaba' for duty free access of its manufactured goods into the Indian market using the e-commerce route and similarly American giant e-corporations were also advancing their demands through member-nation Japan."These rules seek to free up all regulation on their activity through provisions such as free data flows, no disclosure of source code and so on," Mahajan said.India should take care public and private data of its citizens and not hand them over to such corporations, he said while emphasising that agreeing to e-commerce rules in will be a tactical mistake and undermine India's stand in the World Trade Organisation."We therefore request both of you that neither the IT Ministry nor the Commerce Ministry agree to any commitments in on ecommerce," the said in the letter.

