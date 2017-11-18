Don't foresee more changes in GST rate structure in next few months: Adhia

Finance Secretary on Saturday said the recent reduction in rates on mass consumer goods items has resolved nearly 90 per cent of problems and discontentment related to the indirect tax regime.

According to Adhia, he does not foresees any further changes in rate structure in the near future after the latest changes which were incorporated after the last Council meet.

However, as and when the need arises rates on other items may be changed, he said.

who was speaking on DD News television channel said that the country's key economic parameters like low inflation, reduction in fiscal deficit and increasing tax buoyancy show that economy is in robust shape.

He added that Union government in recent times has taken long-term structural reforms to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio and to curb tax evasion through the use of technology.