Donald Trump complains about allowing immigrants from 'shithole' countries

President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington (Photo: AP/PTI)

has reportedly lashed out at immigrants in a foul-mouthed Oval Office outburst, said. A backlash to his latest remarks was swift.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump told lawmakers on Thursday, according to Post.

The remark was reportedly in reference to people from Haiti, and countries, the said.

Trump told lawmakers the should instead be taking in migrants from countries like

The did not deny the comment, which has been confirmed by other media.

In Thursday's meeting, lawmakers were reportedly proposing restoring the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) permits for certain countries, while offering $1.5bn for a wall that Trump wants built on the border with

Trump's comments "are further proof that his Make America Great Again agenda is really a Make America White Again agenda", black said.

"Certain politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but Trump will always fight for the American people," a statement from said.

It continued: "Like other countries that have merit-based immigration, Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.

"He will always reject temporary, weak and dangerous stopgap measures that threaten the lives of hardworking Americans, and undercut immigrants who seek a better life in the through a legal pathway."

Trump's remark reportedly came as lawmakers from both parties visited him to propose a bipartisan deal, the said.

Democratic Senator was discussing temporary residency permits granted to citizens of countries hit by natural disasters, war or epidemics, the media said.

Three weeks ago, reported that Trump had said Haitians "all have Aids" during a similar June meeting.

Reacting to Trump's remarks on Thursday, Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democratic lawmaker, tweeted: "I condemn this unforgivable statement and this demeaning of the office of the Presidency."

Mia Love, a Republican and the only Haitian-American in Congress, demanded Trump apologise for the "unkind, divisive, elitist" comments.

The (NAACP) accused the of falling "deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole of racism and xenophobia", the reported.

However, the brushed off such criticism.

A Trump was quoted by as saying: "Though this might enrage Washington, staffers predict the comment will resonate with his base, much like his attacks on players who kneel during the National Anthem did not alienate it."

This week the announced it was withdrawing for more than 200,000 people from It means Salvadoreans living in the for last three decades have until next year to leave, seek lawful residency or face possible deportation.

They were granted provisional residency after an earthquake devastated the Central American nation in 1991. The State Department said on Monday that much of it has since been repaired.

permits have already been withdrawn from Haitians and Nicaraguans.

With this, hundreds of thousands of migrants face possible deportation from the US, the said.