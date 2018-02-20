Donald Trump Jr to visit India today, Indo-Pacific ties, realty projects on agenda

The United States President Donald Trump's son, Jr, is coming to India with business and foreign policy in mind.

The executive vice-director of Organisation is scheduled to arrive in India on his maiden visit on Tuesday.

During the week-long trip, Jr. will not only endorse his luxurious residential project- Towers, but he is scheduled to deliver a speech on foreign policy in India.

Jr. will meet with Indian investors and business leaders in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and respectively, The Washington Post reported.

The eldest son of has already advertised himself prior to his visit.

Full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers on Monday invited prospective investors to buy into the Organisation's project in to join Jr at a dinner later this week.

" has arrived. Have you?" read the advertisement, inviting buyers to book their apartments in Towers by Wednesday "for a conversation and dinner" with Jr on Friday.

An advertisement in newspapers on Sunday read, " is here. Are you invited?"

Jr. will also deliver his maiden speech in India where he will speak on "Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation" at a global business summit on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be present, will speak at the summit on the topic of "Preparing India for the Future."

In the US, some experts have pointed out the conflict of interests during Jr.'s India visit.

"The planned speech by Jr. has renewed conflict of interest concerns, with some questioning why the US President's son will be lecturing on foreign policy while simultaneously trying to hawk his family business's lavish new condominiums," The Washington Post reported.

" that the Organisation would be offering buyers in the Tower the chance to meet the president's son sparked criticism of potential conflict of interest, and the fact that Jr. will be giving a foreign policy speech while on a private business trip complicates the matter further", The Washington Post quoted ethics expert as saying.

Jr. will also visit Kolkata, where the construction of a project with 137 luxury units will begin soon.

Talking about his trip earlier this month, Jr. said, "India is such an incredible country and our brand has enjoyed tremendous success in the region for many years. This trip is a celebration of all we have achieved, including the launch of the developments in Kolkata and Delhi which have been underway for many months."

According to business partners in India, many units in the Towers are selling about 30 percent per square foot higher than the current market rates. Jr.'s visit to India is expected to reinforce the trend.

India is Organisation's biggest international market, with four real estate projects underway in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and

Jr.'s visit to India comes after his sister, Ivanka, visited in November last year to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.