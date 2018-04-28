DoT may take decision on allotment of spectrum in E and V bands on Tuesday

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to take a decision on allotment of spectrum in E and V bands, used primarily for connecting backhaul telecom networks, on May 1 when the department’s highest decision-making body Telecom Commission meets.

According to sources, the E and issue is likely to be taken up by the commission to decide if spectrum in the bands should be auctioned or given administratively for a fixed charge as recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The source further said that a committee, which was considering the matter, has not reached a consensus on allocation with some members opposing administrative allotment of the airwaves. Some members want the spectrum in these bands to be auctioned, the source added.

Data through E (71-76 gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V (57-64 Ghz frequency range) bands can be transmitted at high speeds and can be used for wi-fi services. in November 2015 had recommended delicensing of for indoor and outdoor based access applications like wi-fi hotspots. The Authority reasoned that most of the countries had already de-licenced the band and India should also follow as the band has good device ecosystem also.

The Authority felt that higher prices for E and airwaves would not help in popularising these bands as only short distances can be covered using the airwaves.

Usually, as spectrum bands go higher in frequency, the distance covered reduces. E and V bands do not go long distances, but they can be used in a limited radius for faster speeds.

The regulator had recommended that E-band spectrum should be charged at Rs 10,000 per annum per slot of 250 MHz each and there should be initial promotional discount of 50 per cent for three years from the date of allocation of first carrier in this band.

For spectrum in V-band, the regulator has recommended that it should be charged at Rs 1,000 per annum per slot of 50 MHz each.

Both E and V bands can be very useful in propelling 5G services. Network equipment provider Ericsson’s India Head Nitin Bansal had told Business Standard that E and V bands were important specially while preparing for 5G transport and getting higher capacity backhaul. “I think is specifically something which can help,” Bansal had said.