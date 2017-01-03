DoT to firm up policy on backhaul spectrum this year: Telecom Secretary

Telecom Dept undertook a slew of reforms in 2016 aimed at facilitating the ease of doing business

In a first, the Department of Telecom will finalise this year a comprehensive policy on backhaul or airwave that connects mobile towers with each other.



The policy for backhaul -- the work on which will start shortly -- will spell out aspects like the bands to be used for the purpose, system of allocation of such airwaves and the pricing. The backhaul works on higher frequency bands, between 3GHz to 70 GHz.



"We have done most of the reforms with regard to access spectrum, which is the between the consumer and the mobile towers. But on backhaul spectrum, which connects the mobile towers amongst themselves, there are areas like what should be used, how should the be allocated... Those are the policy features we would like to work on, this year," J S Deepak told PTI.



Stating that the backhaul is as important as access spectrum, Deepak said any "clogging" in the backhaul would mean that a call would not be completed.



"It has never been done before. It is a pioneering area because for this so far, its use has not been determined through a policy," he said.



Asked if the Telecom Department would have to refer the policy matter to telecom regulator TRAI for its views, Deepak said, "No, this decision pertains to the Telecom Commission."



The Telecom Department undertook a slew of reforms in 2016 aimed at facilitating the ease of doing business. This included formulating the Right of Way rules for faster telecom network roll-out, harmonisation, increasing the availability of through auction and introduction of Aadhaar-based eKYC for new mobile connections.



The new backhaul policy, which is in the offing, will address areas like users, bands, system of allocation, and pricing, he pointed out.



"We are starting work on it and in calender year 2017, you should see some outcomes," he said.



Today, the backhaul connectivity between mobile towers uses other bands of spectrum, and mostly fibre.



"Those which are not connected by fibre are connected through wireless and...That is also getting short, so we want to look at newer bands of which could be used for the backhaul," he added.



Deepak further said: "Much of this has huge capacities...So, that will improve the backhaul capacity once they become usable.

