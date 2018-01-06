Double-digit credit growth post bank recapitalisation, claims govt

The Centre's move to recapitalise public sector banks (PSBs) has resulted in a surge in credit growth, a sign of revival of private sector investment in the country, a top ministry official said today.



Financial services secretary said the sector posted double digit growth on year-on-year basis in December 2017.



"Surge in credit growth: Sustained momentum post PSB recap decision - sector posts double digit (10.7% Y- o-Y) growth in Dec'17, up from (7.2% Y-o-Y) in Oct'17, powered by #services & #retail," Kumar tweeted.Earlier this week, Parliament gave its approval for issuance of Rs 800 billion recapitalisation bonds to PSBs to improve their balance sheets so that their lending capacity is enhanced.Besides, the ministry approved proposal for infusion of Rs 76 billion in six weak public sector banks as part of the recapitalisation plan to bolster capital adequacy ratio.All these banks, which got capital support, are under prompt corrective action of the ReserveThe funding comes under Indradhanus plan of the government which promised Rs 700 billion over a period of four years ending March 2019.Lenders, which will receive capital through preferential issue of shares, include Bank of India, and The actual fund infusion will take place in the next few weeks after they get necessary regulatory approval, including nod from shareholders.Minister in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 trillion two-year road map to strengthen PSBs, reeling under high non performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans. Their NPAs have increased to Rs 7.3 trillion as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 trillion in March 2015.The plan includes floating re-capitalisation bonds of Rs 1.35 trillion and raising Rs 580 billion from the market by diluting the government's stake.During the past three-and-a-half years, the government pumped in Rs 518.58 billion capital in PSBs.

