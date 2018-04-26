Downtrend in raw jute output takes sheen off MSP hike

The latest hike in (MSP) of raw has little to cheer for the ailing industry beyond bringing marginal economic gains for farmers engaged in raising the fibre crop.

The (CCEA) Wednesday gave its nod to raise of raw from Rs 35,000 to Rs 37,000 per tonne. The revised is in line with the recommendation by the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP). The Commission takes into account the cost of production, overall demand-supply, domestic and international prices, inter-crop price parity, terms of trade between agricultural and non-agricultural sectors and the likely impact of on the rest of the economy while recommending the

The government feels the increase in would benefit the industry which supports the livelihood of around four million farm families and provides direct employment to 0.37 million workers in organised mills and in diversified units including tertiary sector and allied activities. These farm families are mainly concentrated in West Bengal, Bihar and Assam which account for over 95 per cent of the area as well as production in the country.

The industry, however, has more sticky issues to grapple with such as lacklustre market prices of raw and consistently falling area under cultivation.

"For most part of the last financial year, market prices of raw ruled below the Of late, prices have squared up. The other worry for the industry is declining acreage and slump in raw production”, said an industry source.

According to government data, area under cultivation has seen a marked decline between 2012-13 and 2017-18 from 756,ooo hectares to 684,300 hectares. Over the comparable period, raw production has fallen from 11 million bales to 9.83 million bales (one bale is 180 kg).

production is concentrated in the states of West Bengal, Bihar and Assam. In terms of area, West Bengal accounts for 76 per cent of the cultivated area (in 2016-17) followed by Bihar (13 per cent) and Assam (11 per cent). On raw production too, West Bengal is the leader, contributing 78 per cent to the total output followed by Bihar (14 per cent) and Assam (8 per cent).

Raw is one of the commodities covered under the Index (WPI). It has a weightage of 0.545 in the WPI with 2011-12 as the base year.

The financial implications of the increase in of raw would hinge on the quality of its procurement. The procurement of raw jute, in turn, would depend on market prices.