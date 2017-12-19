Drastic drop in issue of visas, travel documents to Pakistanis: Govt

India has drastically reduced visas to and has given travel documents to 34,445 people from that country so far this year, the Lok Sabha was informed today.



Minister of State for Home said 34,445 Pakistani citizens have been given visas under various categories so far this year in comparison to the 52,525 visas given in 2016.



As many as 12.89 lakh visas have been given to so far this year in comparison to 9.33 lakh visas issued in 2016, he said in his reply to a written question.Indo-Pak relations have nosedived after Pakistan- backed terrorists attacked a brigade headquarters in Uri, Indian Air Force Station in Pathankot and the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant by the security forces.Pakistan tried to highlight Wani's killing internationally.