Driverless cars will be on your roads before very long

and are huge taxi companies but they own very few cars. Their highly sophisticated systems of fleet management and GPS-based navigation through city traffic, however, make them so easily available and inexpensive that they have revolutionised personal transportation in nearly a thousand major towns worldwide. As a result, many people don’t need to keep a car any longer. However, a small car with a driver can only carry three passengers and if the driver can be eliminated, it will increase the car's passenger capacity by 25 per cent — enough to greatly improve a taxi’s earning power or profitability.

While the idea of a is rather scary and it might be terrifying to see one speeding towards you, the ongoing revolution in electronics is achieving many amazing things. A robot on an automotive manufacturing line is, for example, many times faster and more efficient than a hundred workers and it does not make mistakes. They also don't need medicare or welfare benefits and they never go on strike. Modern robots can even do highly sensitive things like playing music or intelligent things like playing a game of chess. Virtual reality is becoming very real. It was recently reported that some Japanese men even prefer a soft and pliable silicone sex doll to a real life wife or girlfriend who can often be critical or uncooperative.





ALSO READ: Mr Gadkari, allowing driverless cars will generate more high-paying jobs Human error is also by far the largest cause of accidents so a tiny robot hidden somewhere in a car may actually be a lot safer than a mortal human driver who can get tired, drunk, distracted by his mobile or by a pretty girl on the road ahead. There are already a few driverless trains but the idea of a or a pilotless plane makes people feel very uncomfortable. However, people get used to innovation quite quickly. Further, if you think robots are soulless, just consider the many young couples today who go on dates but seem to only communicate with each other on their smart phones and appear to have forgotten all about touch and feel.

Over the past decade, most of automotive engineering has been driven by electronics, which not only make engine management much more efficient but also make the suspensions and brakes much safer. They play a huge role in climate control, lighting, and security to make a car easier to drive, more reliable, and efficient. A modern car, therefore, has more chips in it than a packet of wafers. Many modern cars not only have sensors to scan the road ahead but they also spot approaching cars, pedestrians or other hazards behind them and on their sides. They not only warn the driver but are also programmed to begin safety measures like slowing the car or setting off hazard warnings. Many cars are programmed to be able to park themselves in small spaces or reverse into a small garage without the driver at the wheel so there is no reason to fear that they will not be able to steer a car through hectic traffic as well.

All these gadgets will, however, make more expensive. Therefore, the technology will mainly be used in commercial cars that travel long distances every year. However, innovative new technologies like automatic gears, power steering, power windows, and keyless entry and engine starting quickly became popular despite their higher costs. Technologies not only monitor a vehicle but also the driver and a camera monitoring the driver’s eyes will spot sleepiness or drunken behaviour. These technologies are not just produced by big auto companies but also by hundreds of hi-tech vendors who always bring down their prices to make them more widely available.

Several car companies like Ford, GM, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo, among others, are already trying out several technologies for A fleet of self-driving cars has so far clocked more than 300,000 miles without an accident. The road safety authorities in the US, Germany, Japan, and elsewhere are not, however, fully convinced. Cars can be very dangerous so the safety of pedestrians and other road users cannot be ignored.

The first death involving an autonomous car occurred in May this year, according to the US road safety administration. A man was killed after his Tesla, operating in autopilot mode, hit an articulated lorry. Joshua Brown was driving along a Florida highway in a Model S that had been switched to autopilot mode when a lorry drove onto the highway from a cross street. His system failed to distinguish the white truck against a brightly lit sky so the self-driving system failed to spot the danger and apply the brakes in time. The driver was probably too over confident as well. The accident was widely reported and has cast a long shadow over the safety of the technology. It will, therefore, take some time before become commercialised but most auto experts believe that it will happen in the not so distant future.

The (SAE) has proposed a system for classifying autonomous vehicles — listing features like lane keeping assistance, parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, etc. The US' (NHTSA) has also devised a classification system. The US army is also experimenting with self-driving trucks and other vehicles as these could enable vehicles to deliver materials and men into hostile areas with reduced risk. Airport shuttles like the 'pods' at Heathrow are small driverless vehicles that have been successful. It may take some time but will be around before very long.

Expensive driverless cars will also not be of much interest to most potential car owners who want to drive their own cars. However, they would impact the taxi and commercial car market. An auto-driver option may, however, attract some buyers who don’t want to be arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. We can be sure that all driverless cars and commercial vehicles will be subject to many restrictions on speed and will not ever be allowed to be rash, negligent or drunk.

The safety systems will be based on a careful mapping of the probable traffic conditions in any city. With badly regulated mixed traffic of cars, buses, pedestrians, motorcycles, cycles, animals, and other hazards, one wonders whether the designers will be able to anticipate the chaotic conditions on the city streets of the developing world.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal. They do not reflect the view/s of Business Standard.