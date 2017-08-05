Drought-hit Tamil Nadu reaches out to UP to solve chronic sugar shortage

Following the onslaught of what is apparently the worst drought Tamil Nadu
has faced in 140 years, sugar
mills in the state are reaching out to their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh
to alleviate the chronic shortage of sugar.
They have asked sugar
factories in UP to supplt 600,000 of raw sugar
during the 2017-18 season.
A meeting to this effect took place between representatives of sugar
mills Tamil Nadu
and Uttar Pradesh
this week. Informed sources said mills in Tamil Nadu
sought an anticipated deficit of 600,000 tonnes for the sugar
season (SS) 2017-18 to be supplied from Uttar Pradesh, a sugar-surplus state in the country. In response, factories in Uttar Pradesh
have agreed to produce 600,000 tonnes of raw sugar
for refining in Tamil Nadu
during the season.
Sugar
output in Tamil Nadu
has been declining steadily over the last few years. Following deficient rainfall this season, for the fourth consecutive year in a row, sugar
mills in Tamil Nadu
are estimating a mere 550,000–650,000 tonnes of sugar
output for 2017-18 as against 2.4 million tonnes in 2011-12. Refineries in the state have lost around 75 per cent of their operative capacity over the past five years due to lower cane supply. During SS 2016-17, Tamil Nadu
reported a total sugar
output at 1.05 million tonnes, almost equivalent to the annual consumption in the state.
“We met with the representatives of sugar
mills in Uttar Pradesh
and urged them to supply 600,000 tonnes of raw sugar
for the season 2017-18, anticipating lower output in the state. Sugar
mills in Uttar Pradesh
have agreed to do so. However, they were uncomfortable with the transportation cost which works out to Rs 3–3.50 a kg. Sugar
mills in Tamil Nadu
cannot take this burden because it would inflate sugar
prices in the state. Even mills in Uttar Pradesh
did not agree to bear this cost -- why would they sell sugar
to fetch less when it can be sold for more? We, therefore, seek the involvement of Indian Sugar
Mills Association (Isma) to resolve the issue,” said Paria Samy, President, South India Sugar
Mills Association (SIsma), Tamil Nadu.
In fact, procurement of raw sugar
from Uttar Pradesh
would not change its supply equilibrium, as the state continues to have surplus quantity. Also, the UP government would be happy to move the sugar
from a surplus state to a deficit state, as this would help restrict cheap imports.
India imported 0.5 million tonnes of raw sugar
for 2016-17 under open general licence (OGL) to meet its regional deficit largely in the southern states, despite having surplus output in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the proposal, the transportation cost would work out to Rs 180 crore.
Intervening in the matter, the apex industry body Isma
has written to the Ministry of Food for special assistance to sugar
mills in Tamil Nadu.
“There is a precedence that in the past that flood-affected states have been helped by the government as recently as SS 2007-08. Similarly, we would request to kindly assist sugar
mills in Tamil Nadu
get raw sugar
from other states by helping them through reimbursement of the transportation cost or providing a subsidy for the same,” said a letter addressing to the Secretary Ministry of Food.
Informed sources said that sugar
mills in Tamil Nadu
had wanted 500,000 tonnes of imported raw sugar
for the SS 2017-18, which was denied by the government primarily because of a surplus 24.4 million tonnes of domestic output estimated for the same season.
“The government can help Tamil Nadu sugar
mills reduce their losses by restructuring their bank loans and giving them some more time to repay the same for which a special package may be announced through the Ministry of Finance. Also, the production subsidy of Rs 4.50 a quintal of sugarcane given by the government in SS 2015-16, which was denied for the sugarcane crushed after May 19, 2017 to the end of the season which basically affected Tamil Nadu
mills and denied them a production subsidy of around Rs 22.17 crore. This also may be considered and given as a special case in view of the current problems faced by Tamil Nadu sugar
mills,” said T Sarita Reddy, President, Isma.
