Drought-hit Tamil Nadu reaches out to UP to solve chronic sugar shortage

Following the onslaught of what is apparently the worst has faced in 140 years, mills in the state are reaching out to their counterparts in to alleviate the chronic shortage of They have asked factories in UP to supplt 600,000 of raw during the 2017-18 season.

A meeting to this effect took place between representatives of mills and this week. Informed sources said mills in sought an anticipated deficit of 600,000 tonnes for the season (SS) 2017-18 to be supplied from Uttar Pradesh, a sugar-surplus state in the country. In response, factories in have agreed to produce 600,000 tonnes of raw for refining in during the season.

output in has been declining steadily over the last few years. Following deficient rainfall this season, for the fourth consecutive year in a row, mills in are estimating a mere 550,000–650,000 tonnes of output for 2017-18 as against 2.4 million tonnes in 2011-12. Refineries in the state have lost around 75 per cent of their operative capacity over the past five years due to lower cane supply. During SS 2016-17, reported a total output at 1.05 million tonnes, almost equivalent to the annual consumption in the state.

“We met with the representatives of mills in and urged them to supply 600,000 tonnes of raw for the season 2017-18, anticipating lower output in the state. mills in have agreed to do so. However, they were uncomfortable with the transportation cost which works out to Rs 3–3.50 a kg. mills in cannot take this burden because it would inflate prices in the state. Even mills in did not agree to bear this cost -- why would they sell to fetch less when it can be sold for more? We, therefore, seek the involvement of Indian Mills Association (Isma) to resolve the issue,” said Paria Samy, President, South India Mills Association (SIsma),

In fact, procurement of raw from would not change its supply equilibrium, as the state continues to have surplus quantity. Also, the UP government would be happy to move the from a surplus state to a deficit state, as this would help restrict cheap imports.

India imported 0.5 million tonnes of raw for 2016-17 under open general licence (OGL) to meet its regional deficit largely in the southern states, despite having surplus output in According to the proposal, the transportation cost would work out to Rs 180 crore.

Intervening in the matter, the apex industry body has written to the Ministry of Food for special assistance to mills in

“There is a precedence that in the past that flood-affected states have been helped by the government as recently as SS 2007-08. Similarly, we would request to kindly assist mills in get raw from other states by helping them through reimbursement of the transportation cost or providing a subsidy for the same,” said a letter addressing to the Secretary Ministry of Food.

Informed sources said that mills in had wanted 500,000 tonnes of imported raw for the SS 2017-18, which was denied by the government primarily because of a surplus 24.4 million tonnes of domestic output estimated for the same season.

“The government can help mills reduce their losses by restructuring their bank loans and giving them some more time to repay the same for which a special package may be announced through the Ministry of Finance. Also, the production subsidy of Rs 4.50 a quintal of sugarcane given by the government in SS 2015-16, which was denied for the sugarcane crushed after May 19, 2017 to the end of the season which basically affected mills and denied them a production subsidy of around Rs 22.17 crore. This also may be considered and given as a special case in view of the current problems faced by mills,” said T Sarita Reddy, President,