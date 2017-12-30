E-commerce sites defying govt, not disclosing MRP: LocalCircles survey

Most sellers on the sites have failed to comply with an order of the to disclose the MRPs of their products on their portals, according to a survey.

Though the gave six months for the sites to comply, most of them still aren't ready with disclosure on 100 per cent of the products, as per the survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles.

"Feedback from users suggested that only 10 to 12 per cent of the products on site are now showing as they are being stocked by the sites themselves," a LocalCircles statement said.

Earlier this year, the amended the Packaged Commodity Rules 2011 and issued a notification, under which sellers on all sites will have to disclose the actual of the product January 1 onwards.

Soon, companies will have to take a call to speed up enforcement and demand that the product cannot be listed or sold unless it has