E-Nivaran is Modi's gift to tax payers: How does the scheme work?

Taxpayers can now get related and PAN related grievances redressed online using the 'E-Nivaran' facility launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). offers a paperless mode of lodging one’s complaint, uploading necessary documents, getting the complaint processed and track status of redressal of the same.

The started work on this front after Prime Minister had himself flagged the issue of unresolved taxpayer grievances during his review of the department and had asked authorities to ensure that steps should be urgently taken in this regard so that honest paying people do not suffer.

What is Income Department 'e-nivaran' Scheme?

To promote the paperless environment, the Income department launched 'e-nivaran', a special electronic system in order to fast track taxpayer grievances and ensure early resolution or redressal of their complaints.

How does 'e-nivaran' scheme work?

will integrate all the online and physical complaints received by the income department which will further be monitored by the Assessing Officer of the case up to the supervisory officers.

The e-portal will transfer issues to the concerned department like for refunds and for the other IT matter of an assessee.

As per the higher priority to this issue, the had also brought a new mechanism where officers of the department receive a specific quota of complaints to monitor and track, from their origin to the successful resolution.

Here are steps through which you can submit your grievance

Grievance Submission – Pre-Login

Taxpayer can submit the grievance by following the below steps



Step1: In e-Filing Home page click on “e-Nivaran” tab (Top right end corner).



Step2: Click one-Nivaran, radio button is provided to Submit/View Grievance.

Step3: Select 'Submit Grievance', the following radio buttons is displayed



— PAN or TAN Holder



— Do not have PAN or TAN



Step 4: Select “PAN or TAN Holder” option, a text box is provided to enter PAN or



—TAN. Click on “Submit” button.



Step 5: Select “Register with e-filing and Continue”, it will redirect to Registration

page.



Step 6: Select “No thanks and Continue without registering”, it will redirect to eNivaran

Form to raise a grievance.



Step 6: Taxpayer can preview and edit before submitting grievance request.



Step 7: Click on Submit, OTP Pin will be sent to respective email id and mobile no

given during time to raising request.

Step 8: Click on Validate success message will be displayed along with option to

download pdf.

Grievance Submission – Post-Login



Taxpayer can submit the grievance by following the below steps



Step1: A link Submit Grievance is provided under tab.

Step2: Click on Submit Grievance, a Grievance Disclaimer pop-up will be displayed

—taxpayer has to agree and proceed forward to raise a grievance.

Step 3: Taxpayer has to enter the details and click on preview and submit.

Step 4: Taxpayer can preview and edit before submitting grievance request.

Step 5: Click on Submit, OTP will be sent to respective email id and mobile no

given during time to raising request.

Step 6: Click on Validate success message will be displayed along with option to

download pdf.

Information



Complaint details such as subject, the office to be contacted, nature of complaint, assessment year for which the complaint pertains to needs to be chosen. Any supporting documents that the user wants to attach can be uploaded.

Validation



Once the complaint form has been filled up and submitted, a verification code will be sent to the user’s email address and mobile number. Once the verification details are entered, the complaint will get registered in the portal.

Process



Once the complaint is registered, an acknowledgement is generated for future reference. One can find out the status of resolution by using the acknowledgement reference number.