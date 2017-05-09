E-Nivaran is Modi's gift to tax payers: How does the scheme work?

Taxpayers can now get tax related and PAN related grievances redressed online using the 'E-Nivaran' facility launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). E-Nivaran offers a paperless mode of lodging one’s complaint, uploading necessary documents, getting the complaint processed and track status of redressal of the same.
The CBDT
started work on this front after Prime Minister Narendra Modi
had himself flagged the issue of unresolved taxpayer grievances during his review of the department and had asked authorities to ensure that steps should be urgently taken in this regard so that honest tax
paying people do not suffer.
What is Income Tax Department 'e-nivaran' Scheme?
To promote the paperless environment, the Income Tax
department launched 'e-nivaran', a special electronic system in order to fast track taxpayer grievances and ensure early resolution or redressal of their complaints.
How does 'e-nivaran' scheme work?
e-nivaran
will integrate all the online and physical complaints received by the income tax
department which will further be monitored by the Assessing Officer of the case up to the supervisory officers.
The e-portal will transfer issues to the concerned department like for refunds and for the other IT matter of an assessee.
As per the higher priority to this issue, the CBDT
had also brought a new mechanism where officers of the department receive a specific quota of complaints to monitor and track, from their origin to the successful resolution.
Here are steps through which you can submit your grievance
Taxpayer can submit the grievance by following the below steps
Step1: In e-Filing Home page click on “e-Nivaran” tab (Top right end corner).
Step2: Click one-Nivaran, radio button is provided to Submit/View Grievance.
Step3: Select 'Submit Grievance', the following radio buttons is displayed
—PAN or TAN Holder
—Do not have PAN or TAN
Step 4: Select “PAN or TAN Holder” option, a text box is provided to enter PAN or
—TAN. Click on “Submit” button.
Step 5: Select “Register with e-filing and Continue”, it will redirect to Registration
page.
Step 6: Select “No thanks and Continue without registering”, it will redirect to eNivaran
Form to raise a grievance.
Step 6: Taxpayer can preview and edit before submitting grievance request.
Step 7: Click on Submit, OTP Pin will be sent to respective email id and mobile no
given during time to raising request.
Step 8: Click on Validate success message will be displayed along with option to
download pdf.
Information
Complaint details such as subject, the office to be contacted, nature of complaint, assessment year for which the complaint pertains to needs to be chosen. Any supporting documents that the user wants to attach can be uploaded.
Validation
Once the complaint form has been filled up and submitted, a verification code will be sent to the user’s email address and mobile number. Once the verification details are entered, the complaint will get registered in the portal.
Process
Once the complaint is registered, an acknowledgement is generated for future reference. One can find out the status of resolution by using the acknowledgement reference number.
