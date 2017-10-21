EAC-PM work may not be put in public domain

The newly constituted economic advisory council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (EAC-PM) may not produce any of the reports its predecessor body did, and its work will be for internal consumption and may not be made public, Business Standard has learnt. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s EAC, led by former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan, had regularly released annual periodicals, namely Review of the Economy, and annual Economic Outlook. Modi’s EAC, led by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, is unlikely to draft any such reports, a source ...