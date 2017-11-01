Ease of doing biz: Govt to implement 200 reforms to push India into top 50

The government is working with the to recognise over 200 reforms that will help propel into the top-50 bracket in ease of doing business, according to Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) secretary



"We have already implemented 122 reforms this year, and are working with to recognise these. We will further initiate 90 more reforms this year," Abhishek told reporters on the sidelines of the CII Invest North conclave.



yesterday jumped 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking, helped by a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution."A jump of 30 positions in the rankings is extremely commendable. Now the aim is to move into the top-50 countries bracket," he added.Abhishek said his department has already started meeting stakeholders and taking feedback from them on the reform measures taken by the government to improve the business climate."This exercise has helped us a lot. This time we focused mainly on taking feedback from stakeholders. All nodal ministries were taking feedback," he said.The Secretary also said the report has acknowledged that (Goods and Services Tax) is a substantial reform and "hopefully it will have a positive impact on the country's ranking next year".He urged the states to address issues like inadequate infrastructure and inflexible labour policies to make them more competitive."States should invest in skilling and need to come up with policies for fixed-term employment like the government has worked ours for the apparel sector. We are also working on a similar package for leather and footwear sector," added Abhishek.