Ease of doing business: Highest jump for any country, says Arun Jaitley

In a big boost to government's reform push, India has jumped 30 places on World Bank’s ease of doing business index, breaking into the top 100. Finance Minister said that the jump of 30 places is the highest jump that any country has made in the ranking.

"We were ranked 142 in 2014, and 130 last year in ease of doing business list. The report says India has been undertaking numerous reforms," he said while addressing media in the national capital.







However, he said that India still lag in building construction permits. "We are going to request states to expedite municipal permits," the finance minister said.