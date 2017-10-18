A Goods and Services Tax
panel is considering reducing the GST
rate on air-.conditioned (AC) restaurants
to 12 per cent from 18 per cent which will bring them at par with non-AC restaurants.
The council may also withdraw input tax credit facility available to eateries. However, the GST
rate on AC restaurants
located in five star and above rated hotels will remain 18 per cent.
According to a Times of India report,
the proposed change in the tax rate follows complaints that restaurants
were pocketing the benefit of input tax credit for taxes paid by suppliers and the tax burden on those eating out was high. The withdrawal of input tax credit will make it a flat tax structure, with many suggesting that it will end GST
on restaurants
in its purest form.
The GST
panel, set up by the GST
Council on Sunday, claimed that there is a case for doing away with the distinction between AC and non-AC restaurants.
“There is a consensus that there is no need for a distinction between AC and non-AC restaurants.
It can only create confusion,” a source told The Mint
.
On October 29, the panel will again hold a meeting to discuss the issues before placing it before GST
Council. The final decision will be taken by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in November 9 GST
Council meeting in Guwahati.
At present, AC restaurants
get rebates for the taxes they pay on various items used in the course of their business. However, there have been complaints that many restaurants
did not pass on the benefit of this rebate to consumers.
The GST
panel includes Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Chhattisgarh Commercial Taxes Minister Amar Agrawal, and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.
Eating out is an expensive affair
|
|
GST now
|
GST expected
|
AC restaurants
|
18%
|
12%
|
AC restaurants in 5-stars and above-rated hotels
|
18%
|
18%
|
Non-AC restaurants
|
12%
|
12%
