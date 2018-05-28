Economic diplomacy attracted over $209 bn in investments: Sushma

-
ALSO READ
Soft power, tough love: Sushma Swaraj, a politician who means business
Sitharaman, Swaraj attend SCO Defence, Foreign Ministers' meet in Beijing
Given quick passport, Indian boxer delivers on Sushma Swaraj's medal demand
Modi turns counsellor: Book on countering exam stress to be launched today
Sushma concludes 'productive' visit to Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore
-
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that her ministry's economic diplomacy attracted $209.83 billion for India's flagship development programmes.
"Diplomacy for development was never there in our foreign policy," Sushma Swaraj said while addressing her annual press conference here.
"We not only adopted this but took on our shoulder the responsibility of all our Prime Minister's flagship programmes - Clean India, Skill India, Digital India, Start-up India, Smart Cities - and are working with those countries which have not only the necessary techniques in the respective areas but can also contribute funds for these," she stated.
"Today, I am happy to inform you that from May 2014 to February 2018, funds worth $209.83 billion have come to this country."
She also said that the External Affairs Ministry also created two new divisions for this - Department of Economic Diplomacy and Department of States - and merged both of them.
"This is because these funds will at the end only go to our states," she said.
"So there can be a joint secretary who can maintain ties with the states as well as look after economic diplomacy."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU