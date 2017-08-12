Economic Survey II: All is not well, says Rupa Rege Nitsure

Volume-II of the Economic Survey for 2016-17 is historic. The second volume, published for the first time for the sake of better data availability and analysis, has come almost six months after the first volume. Indeed, the move has facilitated a more realistic and efficient analysis of India’s economic performance for the year gone by. The important underlying message is that “all is not well” and several disinflationary impulses are weighing on India’s economic growth. With the facility of additional data points in hand, the Survey now sees a clear shifting of ...