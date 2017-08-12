Economic Survey II: Optimism and anxieties

The analysis on the state of the economy presented in the Economic Survey-II, refreshingly lays bare both the optimism about the medium-term outlook, as well as the anxiety that is building in the immediate term. Optimism stems from the structural reforms and policy decisions being taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the pervasive macro-economic stability that these have engendered. Anxiety is attributed to factors such as the continuing twin balance sheet problem, short-term costs of demonetisation and the transition to the goods and services tax ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?