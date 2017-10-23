Economy may take up to 24 months to recover: Deloitte India chairman

have many tax woes in India. However, chairman P R RAMESH tells Dilasha Seth & Indivjal Dhasmana that the face far worse tax issues in other countries than here. Edited excerpts

Economic growth has come down to over a three-year low of 5.3 per cent in Q1 of FY18. How much time do you think will take the economy to recover?

The defining moment was in the last ten months. was expected will have an impact for a short period of time. However, was coupled with roll out, the banking sector having its own challenges, which have actually resulted in a bit of set back.

Then there are geopolitical issues — administration impacting our services sector. Though affected a few thousands of jobs in the services sector, the optical impact has its own ripple effect. We had top Indian talking of creating more jobs in US than in India. All of this to be undone in a way will take no less than 12 months but may stretch closer to 24 months.

Why do you say 24 months?

Ultimately, the initiatives will take time, whether in infrastructure or in the banking sector. In the banking sector, the clean up is not complete. One expects that the hair cuts that the will have to take would be large, particularly through the One which was completed through the process has 94 per cent hair cut. When hair cuts are large, they have implications for financial reporting of will only add to the sense of despair.

Further, have to move towards Basel III by 2019. The measure itself will require recapitalisation of in a big way, for which, a lot of numbers are being thrown around. That depends on what is the amount of current capital after the effects of all these write downs. will also have to report on IFRS basis where they will have to provide for expected losses. That will also hit the banking system additionally.

Then there are small and medium enterprises. Our economy is still significantly dependent on SMEs. SMEs are the ones which are impacted the most by and If you see all these factors, I would rather err on the conservative side — will take 24 months — as I don't want to be clouded by what is happening in the capital market space.

When foreign investors talk to you, what feedback do they give you in terms of and

Initiatives like and have been taken very positively. is already there in many countries. They say that we should have done earlier. Other initiatives done by the finance ministry in terms of BEPS (business erosion and profit shifting) reporting, place of effective management (PEOM), measures against black money are in line with global standards.

They also expect India to improve in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings with these initiatives, albeit dramatic changes in ranking might not happen. If we get our contract processing in place, initiate alternative dispute resolution mechanism, mitigate clogging of judicial system, our ranking would improve significantly. They also view demographic dividend of India very positively.

You are talking of demographic dividend, but many say that jobs in India are not growing...

That is a paradox. The world is moving rapidly in technology, but is true of all countries in the world. But, I am convinced that if we create an eco-system for technology related jobs, we can bridge this gap. There is a huge mismatch between the type of jobs that are required and the workers that are being supplied. The skilling initiative of the government needs to look at what type of jobs are required now. Technology will bring down certain kinds of jobs, but will create many others. Today, you look at the numbers of mom and pop stores that have come up to repair mobiles, disposing off second-hand mobiles due to telecom revolution.

Do foreign investors still flag the issue of retrospective taxation as Vodafone and Cairn cases are still to be resolved?

There was a concern. But, tax authorities are becoming significantly hawkish in other countries. I know of Indian companies, which are global and are having worse experience outside India with tax authorities than they have in India. Retro is only one component of taxes. They may not have retro, but the are wary of tax authorities' attitude. Authorities may be progressive in UK and to some extent in US, but there are many other countries where authorities are interpreting tax laws in an extreme manner to maximise collections. This is impairing the ability of foreign enterprises to operate in those jurisdictions. So, if you ask the global Indian if India is the worst jurisdictions in terms of taxes for companies, the answer will be no.

You are associated with a few of cases. What has been the experience?

These are still early days. The first challenge is to ensure that assets do not get deteriorated as the process is on. That is the biggest challenge. To keep the wheels of those running as the negotiations with creditors and others are on. That requires liquidity to deal with challenges. That is what is happening in some of the cases.

Is interim finance a challenge?

Banks' ability to take risks and their willingness to take risks are becoming a challenge. Willingness to take risks comes out of fear of actions which will come against officials. Ability is limited by balance sheets. These are the twin issues in the banking sector.

That is why had to issue a circular...

That is there, but should not get into operations of the banking sector.