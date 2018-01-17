ECs set to draw over Rs 200,000 a month, on a par with Supreme Court judges

The salary of the three election commissioners is set to see an over two- hike in the coming weeks. The three commissioners, including the Election Commissioner, are entitled to a salary which is "equal to the salary of a of the Supreme Court", according to the provisions of a law governing their conditions of service. A bill to hike the salary of and judges was passed by the Lok Sabha in the recently-concluded Winter session. The bill is likely to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha in the Budget session beginning January 29 which may pass it in the same session. Once, the bill gets the assent of the and becomes a law, the Justice of will get a monthly salary of Rs 2.80 lakh from the present Rs one lakh. Similarly, judges of the and justices of the high courts will draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh from the current Rs 90,000. The judges of the high courts, who get Rs 80,000 per month now, will get Rs 2.25 lakh per month. The three election commissioners will automatically get a salary hike once the bill to increase the salary of judges becomes a law, a senior explained. Like judges and justices of the high courts, the commissioners will also get a monthly pay packet of Rs 2.50 lakh, he said. According to section 3 of the ' (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business)] Act, 1991', "There shall be paid to the Election (and other Election Commissioners) a salary which is equal to the salary of a of the " The salary of and judges is governed by the ' and Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act'.