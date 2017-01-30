ED probing legal remittance routes after note ban

The legal routes available to resident Indians and companies to send money abroad are being examined by the Union finance ministry's Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency suspects some outward remittance routes, such as the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and advance import remittances, could have been misused during the demonetisation drive. All categories of outward remittances are being looked into, to check whether the disclosure requirements and purpose of sending money was genuine, said a senior ED official. The ED prepared a plan in a three-day meeting in Mumbai ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?