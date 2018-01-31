Eight core sectors' growth slows to five-month low of 4% in December 2017

Growth of the eight core sectors slowed to a five-month low of 4% in December 2017 due to negative performance of segments like coal and crude oil, official data showed today. The output growth recorded in December is the lowest since July 2017, when these core sectors had witnessed 2.9% expansion. These eight industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- had witnessed a growth of 5.6% in December 2016. The output of coal and crude oil sectors contracted 0.1% and 2.1% respectively during the month under review. Growth in steel and electricity generation slowed to 2.6% and 3.3% respectively in December last year as against 15.9% and 6.4% in the same month of 2016. Refinery products, natural gas, fertiliser and cement recorded healthy growth last month. Cumulatively, the growth in the eight core sectors during April-December this fiscal slowed to 4% as against 5.3% in the same period last fiscal. The growth in key sectors will have implications for the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) as these eight segments account for about 41% of the total factory output.