TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » GST

Govt to increase revenue without hiking tax rates, says Hasmukh Adhia
Business Standard

Electrical accessory firms seek 12% GST levy, not 28%

Almost 95% of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty

BS Reporter 

GST

The Western India Electrical Accessories Manufacturers Association has appealed to the GST Council to lower the goods and services tax on electrical equipment from the proposed 18-28 per cent to 12 per cent.

The Centre has proposed 18 per cent on switches, fuses, lighting arresters, surges, etc, and 28 per cent on electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits like switches, relays, fuses, surge suppressers, plugs, sockets and lamp holders. Ashok V Maru, president of the association, said, “The proposed rates of GST for electrical apparatus not exceeding 1,000 volts has left the entire electrical apparatus manufacturing industry in  deep gloom. This move will virtually wipe out the   electrical accessories industry.”


Almost 95 per cent of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty. But this sector contributes Rs 50,000 crore to the economy. The GST has to be paid on issue of invoices or receipts of payment, whichever is earlier, against the exiting VAT payment on sale of goods. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Electrical accessory firms seek 12% GST levy, not 28%

Almost 95% of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty

Almost 95% of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty
The Western India Electrical Accessories Manufacturers Association has appealed to the GST Council to lower the goods and services tax on electrical equipment from the proposed 18-28 per cent to 12 per cent.

The Centre has proposed 18 per cent on switches, fuses, lighting arresters, surges, etc, and 28 per cent on electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits like switches, relays, fuses, surge suppressers, plugs, sockets and lamp holders. Ashok V Maru, president of the association, said, “The proposed rates of GST for electrical apparatus not exceeding 1,000 volts has left the entire electrical apparatus manufacturing industry in  deep gloom. This move will virtually wipe out the   electrical accessories industry.”

Almost 95 per cent of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty. But this sector contributes Rs 50,000 crore to the economy. The GST has to be paid on issue of invoices or receipts of payment, whichever is earlier, against the exiting VAT payment on sale of goods. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Electrical accessory firms seek 12% GST levy, not 28%

Almost 95% of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty

The Western India Electrical Accessories Manufacturers Association has appealed to the GST Council to lower the goods and services tax on electrical equipment from the proposed 18-28 per cent to 12 per cent.

The Centre has proposed 18 per cent on switches, fuses, lighting arresters, surges, etc, and 28 per cent on electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits like switches, relays, fuses, surge suppressers, plugs, sockets and lamp holders. Ashok V Maru, president of the association, said, “The proposed rates of GST for electrical apparatus not exceeding 1,000 volts has left the entire electrical apparatus manufacturing industry in  deep gloom. This move will virtually wipe out the   electrical accessories industry.”

Almost 95 per cent of such units are of small scale and do not pay central excise duty. But this sector contributes Rs 50,000 crore to the economy. The GST has to be paid on issue of invoices or receipts of payment, whichever is earlier, against the exiting VAT payment on sale of goods. 

image
Business Standard
177 22