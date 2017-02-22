Electrification drive picks up pace

The two flagship schemes for electrification, (DDUGJY) and (IPDS), have got a surge of 43 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, in their budgetary allocation for the coming year.

While conventional has taken a back seat, distribution is coming to the fore with these two projects, and has spurred substantial activity in the electric equipment sector. (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors are looking at the tremendous demand coming from these two schemes, translating to a robust order book for the sub-33 Kv or distribution sector equipment, say insiders.

DDUGJY and IPDS are the rural and urban drive, both announced in the present government's first full of 2015. All schemes of the earlier government were subsumed in these two.

Disbursement to states under these was slow in the past three years. Government officials claim that in IPDS or its erstwhile R-APDRP, progress was minimal before 2014. "Urban was synonymous with only system strengthening. The perimeter has been widened to 24x7 power for all, urban and rural alike. No compromise in supplying quality power supply is the clear mandate," said a senior power ministry official.

In 2005, when the recent rural drive was started, the villages identified were about 600,000. This has reduced to 5,634 villages remaining to be electrified, as of now. The plan, then called Rajiv Gandhi Gram Vidyutikaran Yojana, was renamed DDUGJY by the new government in 2014, and some other projects subsumed in it.

The Centre appointed around 18,000 field engineers in the first phase of (GARV-I), launched on October 14, 2015, to check if states were using the allocations. As doesn't mean each household in the village has a power connection and a steady supply of current, the central government launched the second phase of GARV in November 2016. The GARV-II monitoring system would provide details of metering, power supply, and power outages for all the households in 600,000 villages.

Of the budgeted Rs 1.08 lakh crore till now, close to Rs 44,000 crore has been sanctioned to states.

Rural sped faster than urban mostly because of the political stakes involved. Urban includes system strengthening, information technology (IT)-enablement of existing systems and 100 per cent metering. The progress has been slow but, in the government's perspective, "impressive".

"The schemes are now more consumer-focused but as the number of unelectrified household are more in rural areas, the focus has been more there. However, with more than one programme running under IPDS, the quality of power in urban areas is improving. Almost all states are in sync with our plan that the urban sector needs more investment for robust infrastructure," said P K Pujari, secretary, ministry of power.

IPDS is the only scheme where the central grant is more than 60 per cent. Of the 1,228 towns needing system strengthening, 738 have been completed in the past three years. IT enablement needs to be completed in 4,041 towns by 2019. As many as 1,405 have been declared 'Go Live' or 100 per cent IT-enabled power supply infrastructure.

Of the Rs 25,848 crore sanctioned for IPDS or the erstwhile R-APDRP till date, Rs 2,113 crore has been disbursed.

"Sanctions have been less because the states were not forthcoming. In the past three years when all programmes for urban came under one umbrella scheme, the pace has improved. Also, this is the first time such a large budgetary allocation has been done for urban electrification," said a senior ministry official.

Officials say a lot of time was lost in the past year in the bulk procurement process for electric equipment under IPDS. This eventually didn't fructify, even after the bidding.

In a bid to reduce the final power rates and weed out arbitrary procurement of equipment by states, the central government decided to standardise price and specifications for last-mile equipment in the distribution segment. However, state governments' resistance to a uniform norm forced the Union ministry to retreat.

"But, a standard tender has been prepared and is being followed by all states. This will go a long way in reducing power cost and improve technology," said a senior official with one of the power public sector undertakings. It has also helped demand for electric equipment. The production of transformers rose 16 per cent over a year before during April-December 2016, circuit breakers by 49 per cent and transmission line towers by nine per cent.

The government aims to create infrastructure to monitor 24,000 feeders, for improving quality and amount of power supply in urban households. The ministry is also expecting disbursement to pick up in the coming year.

