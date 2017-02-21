Electronics industry estimated to grow at a CAGR of up to 23%

India's (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) industry is forecasted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16-23 per cent to reach $171-228 billion by 2020, an industry specific report said on Tuesday.

"In 2015, India's industry is sized at $82 billion, growing at a of eight per cent from 2013. By 2016-17 the sector will become a 100 billion plus opportunity and is estimated to grow further at a of 16- 23 per cent to reach $171-228 billion by 2020," the report said.

It said that apart from sector-specific drivers, the forecasts are based on several parameters such as overall GDP growth of India, currency movement, inflation, existing trade agreements, consumer sentiments, potential government consumption, existing government policies, investments, manufacturing entities, and type of value addition in India.

The Indian Industry Update, an India and Semiconductor Association (IESA)- Ernst&Young (EY) report was announced at the India and Semiconductor Association (IESA) 'Vision Summit' in

is the trade body representing the Indian industry in the country.

On the Indian sector and economic outlook, the report said that the robust growth of India's industry is primarily driven by huge domestic demand for products that can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including a growing middle class, rising disposable incomes and favourable duty structures.

Citing large-scale public procurement needs that are driven by government projects like broadband connectivity to villages, rural electrification and e-governance programs as among the reasons, it said favourable policy initiatives and rising interest of MNCs and Indian enterprises in the sector have created a positive impact on the Indian value chain.

On electronic production, the report said that in 2015, the electronic products market is sized at $61.8 billion, growing at a of 10 per cent over the past two years and that the sector was expected to grow at a of 15-19 per cent to reach $123-150 billion by 2020.

It said domestic manufacturing has been growing at a of 17 per cent in recent past, which is expected to increase further over the next five years.

The Mobile devices segment remains the largest segment in products, as the Indian mobile devices market has been driven by rising demand for mobile handsets, reducing prices and tariffs.

Pointing out that the Electronic Manufacturing Services segment has been one of the major beneficiaries of the Government's focused effort towards developing the sector, the report noted that Indian is estimated to witness an exponential growth of 42-68 per cent over the next five years to reach $6 billion to13.2 billion by 2020.

It will be driven majorly by mobile manufacturing in India and further supported by steady growth in other sectors such as strategic due to offset policy.

The report said that while electronic components market is estimated to grow at a of 22-33 per cent to reach $36.6-56.5 billion, design services revenue is forecast to reach $23.5-29.2 billion by 2020 at a of 13-18 per cent.