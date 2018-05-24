Emerging markets staring at debt crisis? Paul Krugman, Mark Mobius think so

is joining a growing contingent of economists and money managers from Carmen Reinhart to in warning of a meltdown in

The Nobel Prize-winning economist said the current episode bears some resemblance to the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s, when developing-nation stocks slid 59 per cent and governments raised interest rates to exceptionally high levels.

"It’s become at least possible to envision a classic 1997-8 style self-reinforcing crisis: emerging market falls, causing to blow up, causing stress on the economy, causing further fall in the currency," Krugman wrote on Twitter.

In fact, a dozen emerging-market currencies have fallen more since February than they did during the 2013 taper tantrum, which marked its five-year anniversary on Tuesday.

Still, Krugman was reluctant to forecast full-blown contagion.

"Are we seeing the start of another global financial crisis? Probably not -- but I’ve been saying that there was no hint of such a crisis on the horizon, and I can’t say that anymore," he wrote. "Something slightly scary this way comes."