Employability: IIT-Delhi among top 150 varsities

The premier Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) has made a debut to the list of top 150 universities to the basis of recruitment by top companies.



ranked IIT-D 145th, ahead of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) at 148th position in its Global University Employability Ranking 2017. Though IIT-B has featured on the list of top 150 universities in the past, its ranking is on the decline.

Times hadn’t ranked IIT-B last year. The same agency has ranked this premier institution at the 90th position in 2015.

The Times rankings, which were released on Thursday, caught attention as both IIT-D and IIT-B had recently slipped on the graduate employability rankings conducted by a similar agency the QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The QS list of the world’s 500 leading universities, announced in September, had kept IIT-D and IIT-B in the category of 191-200 universities. Last year, IIT-D and IIT-B were in the category of top 101-150.

The contradiction in rankings by these two agencies was evident in the case of another premier institute, too — the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. The Times ranked IISc 29th this year, showing an improvement from the previous year’s 38. IISc was ranked 20th by Times in 2015. QS had kept IISc in the category of 301-500 top universities this year.

Both Times and QS don’t provide specific reasons behind changes in rankings of institutes.

Simon Baker, data editor, Times Higher Education, said in a statement that Asian universities, mainly those in China, Taiwan and South Korea, have made good progress this year. “This extends a trend that has been building for several years, with more universities from the region becoming household names in the minds of global graduate recruiters,” Baker added.