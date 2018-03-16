Empowering 600,000 youth: Odisha ropes in Leo Burnett for skill branding

Global advertising behemoth would spearhead Odisha's campaign to make 'Skilled in Odisha' a global brand, following the state government's decision to avail the services of the US-based international creative agency for the initiative. Official sources said the project would be implemented through TLG India, the Indian arm of The creative agency would be tasked with brand strategy, preparing brand manual and coming up with a communication plan to help achieve the goals of Odisha Skilled Development Authority chaired by Subroto Bagchi. The skill development body has a target of providing employable skills to 600,000 youths in 2018-19. “Various efforts are being taken to reach out to the students through events. is a creative agency and they will be preparing theme for reaching out to the students to take up all kind of skill courses. They have been hired for a period of three years subject to renewal every year”, Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, chief executive officer, Authority. The agency will help in the creative aspect of the work, making "Skilled in Odisha" a brand, he added. With a commitment timpartingrt skill training to the youths, the state government has formed a Authority (OSDA), an apex body with a primary objective of providing employable skills to 0.63 million youth by 2018-19.

The agency, which is headed by Subroto Bagchi , co-founder of IT firm Mindtree, guides, implements, coordinates and oversees all skill development programmes in the state to ensure quality skill training standards and sustained employability of trained youth to provide outstanding skilled workforce comparable to the best in the world.