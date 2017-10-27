End of the line? A fish variety that didn't let Korea CEPA reel it in

South Korea offered India zero-duty access for a fish variety, Alaska pollock, as part of a free trade agreement (FTA) signed seven years ago. Interestingly, this particular species of fish is not even available in India to export. It is among the one-fifth of product lines on which South Korea eliminated duty for India in the FTA that are of no significance to New Delhi, supporting criticism that not much study or analysis went into negotiating such pacts by the previous United Progressive Alliance regime. Incidentally, shrimps and prawns are the largest export item to ...