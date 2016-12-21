Enough currency with RBI: Jaitley

Finance Minister on Tuesday asked people not to hoard new notes and to spend money to revive the economy that is expected to suffer due to demonetisation.

As queues were seen outside banks and ATMs, Jaitley on Tuesday assured the people there was enough in the chests of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to last far beyond December 30, the last date when people can deposit old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in banks.

The government on Monday tightened rules for depositing the scrapped notes, saying this could be done only at one go if the deposit was over Rs 5,000 and that too with explanations.

"There was full preparedness. There was not a single day when had not released adequate to banks," Jaitley said at a press conference.

He said had maintained the stock of through advance as well as current printing. " has more than adequate stock to last till December 30 and far beyond," he said.

Economic Affairs Secretary said the situation had improved considerably since November 8 and there was adequate with to meet demand. in November had said there was a sufficient supply of notes after increased production began nearly two months ago.

According to the Press Trust of India, had Rs 4.94 lakh crore in Rs 2,000 notes on November 8, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation. These Rs 2,000 notes accounted for roughly one-fourth of Rs 20 lakh crore it had in demonetised notes, according to information got through the Right to Information (RTI).