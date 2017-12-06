Ensure faster GST refund clearance: Engineering Export Promotion Council

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) has hailed the mid-term review of but called for faster clearance of the Goods and Services (GST) refunds.



" compliments the commerce ministry for a pragmatic mid-term review of the with the objective of improving ease of doing business for the exporters," chairman T S Bhasin said in a statement.



He, however, stated that the need for the hour and key is a faster clearance of the refunds." are pleased to find that the cutting cost and time of transactions form key priorities of the with the steps like better trade facilitation, including easing of customs procedures. But we would urge the finance ministry to ensure that the refunds are done at the earliest so that the tempo in export growth is maintained," Bhasin said.Overall, the review sends a signal about the government's commitment to promote Hopefully, it is also picked up by the Reserve Bank of India for easing of interest rates, he added.