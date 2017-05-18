TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Foreign suppliers urged to step up as government backs own nuclear design
Business Standard

Environment ministry backs Telangana's mega thermal power push

This is the first UMPP being undertaken by a state-owned power utility

B Dasarath Reddy  |  Hyderabad 

Representational image of thermal power plant
Representational image of thermal power plant

The 4,000 magawatts (Mw) coal-fired Yadadri ultra mega power project (UMPP) proposed to be set up by Telangana Genco in Nalgonda district has received approvals from the Union Environment Ministry.

This is the first UMPP being under taken by a state-owned power utility.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao laid the foundation stone for the project in June 2015, the time when the state was reeling under sever power shortage.

The financial closure was also achieved for the project with a total cost of Rs 27,000 crore, out of which Rs 24,000 crore funding is coming from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

However, the Genco could not proceed with the work so far because of delays in securing clearances from the Environment Ministry. The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry has finally accorded permissions after studying the revised impact assessment report submitted by the state government.

Telangana Genco currently operates power projects with a total installed capacity of 5,235 Mw, out of which 2,882 mw is thermal power and the rest is the hydroelectric power, which is seasonal.

Soon after coming to power Chadrasekhara Rao government had announced a number of new coal-fired power projects partly due to the local availability of coal from the Singareni coalfields.

Since the coal linkage from Singareni was not sufficient to meet the entire coal requirement of this large project, the Genco informed the Ministry that it would use imported coal for any shortfall.

With all approvals in place, the power utility is hopeful of getting the first three units ready within three years, according to Telangana Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao. The Genco has already started the work on 1,080-Mw Bhadradri Thermal Power Project, which was cleared by the Environment Ministry earlier this year.

NTPC is also in the process of implementing a 4,000-Mw thermal power project in the state. Singareni Collieries (SCCL) has already built a 1,200-Mw pit head power project, which is up and running.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Environment ministry backs Telangana's mega thermal power push

This is the first UMPP being undertaken by a state-owned power utility

BS ReporterHyderabad, 18 May:The 4,000-mw coal fired Yadadri ultra mega power project proposed to be set up by Telangana Genco in Nalgonda district has received the approvals from the Union Environment Ministry. This is the first UMPP being under taken up by a state-owned power utility.Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao had laid the foundation stone for the project in June, 2015, at a time the state was reeling under sever power shortage. The financial closure was also achieved for the project involving a total project cost of Rs 27,000 crore out of which Rs 24,000 crore funding is coming from the Power Finance Corporation(PFC) and the Rural Electrification Corporation(REC).However, the Genco could not proceed with the work so far due to the delays in securing the clearances from the Environment Ministry. The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry has finally accorded the permissions after studying the revised impact assessment report submitted by the state ...
The 4,000 magawatts (Mw) coal-fired Yadadri ultra mega power project (UMPP) proposed to be set up by Telangana Genco in Nalgonda district has received approvals from the Union Environment Ministry.

This is the first UMPP being under taken by a state-owned power utility.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao laid the foundation stone for the project in June 2015, the time when the state was reeling under sever power shortage.

The financial closure was also achieved for the project with a total cost of Rs 27,000 crore, out of which Rs 24,000 crore funding is coming from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

However, the Genco could not proceed with the work so far because of delays in securing clearances from the Environment Ministry. The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry has finally accorded permissions after studying the revised impact assessment report submitted by the state government.

Telangana Genco currently operates power projects with a total installed capacity of 5,235 Mw, out of which 2,882 mw is thermal power and the rest is the hydroelectric power, which is seasonal.

Soon after coming to power Chadrasekhara Rao government had announced a number of new coal-fired power projects partly due to the local availability of coal from the Singareni coalfields.

Since the coal linkage from Singareni was not sufficient to meet the entire coal requirement of this large project, the Genco informed the Ministry that it would use imported coal for any shortfall.

With all approvals in place, the power utility is hopeful of getting the first three units ready within three years, according to Telangana Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao. The Genco has already started the work on 1,080-Mw Bhadradri Thermal Power Project, which was cleared by the Environment Ministry earlier this year.

NTPC is also in the process of implementing a 4,000-Mw thermal power project in the state. Singareni Collieries (SCCL) has already built a 1,200-Mw pit head power project, which is up and running.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Environment ministry backs Telangana's mega thermal power push

This is the first UMPP being undertaken by a state-owned power utility

The 4,000 magawatts (Mw) coal-fired Yadadri ultra mega power project (UMPP) proposed to be set up by Telangana Genco in Nalgonda district has received approvals from the Union Environment Ministry.

This is the first UMPP being under taken by a state-owned power utility.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao laid the foundation stone for the project in June 2015, the time when the state was reeling under sever power shortage.

The financial closure was also achieved for the project with a total cost of Rs 27,000 crore, out of which Rs 24,000 crore funding is coming from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC).

However, the Genco could not proceed with the work so far because of delays in securing clearances from the Environment Ministry. The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry has finally accorded permissions after studying the revised impact assessment report submitted by the state government.

Telangana Genco currently operates power projects with a total installed capacity of 5,235 Mw, out of which 2,882 mw is thermal power and the rest is the hydroelectric power, which is seasonal.

Soon after coming to power Chadrasekhara Rao government had announced a number of new coal-fired power projects partly due to the local availability of coal from the Singareni coalfields.

Since the coal linkage from Singareni was not sufficient to meet the entire coal requirement of this large project, the Genco informed the Ministry that it would use imported coal for any shortfall.

With all approvals in place, the power utility is hopeful of getting the first three units ready within three years, according to Telangana Transco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao. The Genco has already started the work on 1,080-Mw Bhadradri Thermal Power Project, which was cleared by the Environment Ministry earlier this year.

NTPC is also in the process of implementing a 4,000-Mw thermal power project in the state. Singareni Collieries (SCCL) has already built a 1,200-Mw pit head power project, which is up and running.

image
Business Standard
177 22