EPCES to register members in two hours, launches user interface

In a first of its kind initiative, the Promotion Council of India SEZ & EOU (EPCES) has launched a new membership software application with a possibility for a reduction in the delays in paperwork from an earlier norm of 20 days to 2 hours now.

The key highlight of the new is that showcases a membership dashboard that would henceforth make it very convenient for members to digitally interact with the In addition to not just contributing to the cause of a paper-free green environment and providing a better, user-friendly interface that offers easy access to information, the new system would also facilitate faster for and feedback on policies.

Terming the current Govt’s push on the Digital India mission, the key inspiration behind the industry body’s unique initiative, Vinay Sharma, Officiating Chairman said, “Digitization is the need of the hour. In today’s times of cut-throat competition, the industry needs to save on precious time and this endeavour aimed at reducing time lag in availing various facilities is a much-needed step towards actualizing a better ecosystem, one with an enhanced ease of doing business in its truest sense.”

Fully secured with latest encryption technologies, the new system would be instrumental in facilitating tasks such as renewing their membership, applying for new membership or to downloading their membership certificates i.e. registration cum membership certificate (RCMC) online – all now made available at the click of a mouse, accessible from any corner of the country.

The new enrolments and renewals for the year 2018-19 will hence do away with any paper application of any kind. Step by step tutorials are also made available on the membership link for the benefit of SEZ/EOU fraternity.

Henceforth, on receipt of any payment now made digitally by any member the accounts department after confirming the receipt of the same, would share a computer generated receipt and an invoice with the SEZ member in question. Following this, once the complete details of the member/SEZ unit and required documents are uploaded, the same will be then verified.

Sharma added: “A proper digitalisation plan can help reinvent processes, improve quality and promote consistency. Together with these objectives, our this endeavour is aimed at saving paper, environment, hassles of posting the applications, precious time of Development Commissioner’s office in accepting and forwarding applications, speedy issue of the certificate and, moreover, keeping data in digital format for easy reference and re-call. This will also help the members in timely submission of their claims for exemption, concessions and duty drawback from the Government.”

There are approximately 7000 EOUs, SEZ and SEZ Developers across the country, out of which approximately 3000 EOUs, SEZ Units and SEZ Developers are enrolled with Earlier, members used to submit their applications with either the office of the Development Commissioner or at Head office or Regional Office and the whole procedure, right from collection of papers, followed by their due scrutiny by various concerned offices till the ultimate issuance of membership certificate used to take approximately 15 to 20 days.