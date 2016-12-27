EPF to NPS transfer proposal stuck

A legal change to allow EPFO members to switch to the NPS

A legal change to allow Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members to switch to the National Pension System (NPS) and back if they wish has not passed the hurdle of the law ministry. The proposal was to add a new clause 16AB to the EPF Act to enable this. The law ministry apart, there were objections from others, too, at an inter-ministerial discussion. "Hence, it is stuck,” a senior labour ministry official said. NPS was started in 2004; all government employees have to join. In 2009, it was opened for the non-government sector, where it is not ...

Arindam Majumder & Indivjal Dhasmana