EPFO advisory body to vet proposal on raising ETF investment on Thursday

Retirement fund manager EPFO's advisory body Finance, Investment and Audit Committee (FAIC) will examine the proposal to increase investments
in exchange traded funds (ETFs) to 15 per cent from 10 per cent on May 25.
The Employees' Provident Fund
Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision-making body Central Board of Trustees will take a final decision on raising investment in ETFs
for the current fiscal on the basis of the FAIC recommendations on May 26.
After the CBT approval, the EPFO
will be able to park over Rs 15,000 crore in the ETFs
in 2017-18 as its investible deposits
are around Rs 1 lakh crore every year.
According to a source, the FAIC is scheduled to meet on May 25 where a status report on the EPFO's investment in the ETFs
will be presented and views of the members will be sought on raising the same.
As per the status report, the EPFO
has invested Rs 21,050 crore in the ETFs
till April 2017. Of this, Rs 18,182 crore have been invested through SBI
Mutual Fund and Rs 2,868 crore via UTI Mutual Fund.
SBI
MF has given an overall return of 110.03 per cent while the UTI MF has earned 7.39 per cent.
The EPFO
had invested Rs 15,376.12 crore till March 22, 2017, for which it received a dividend of Rs 234.86 crore.
This apart, the FAIC will deliberate on the proposal of giving one-year extension to SBI
MF and UTI MF for the ETF investments
for one year beyond June 30, 2017.
The proposal to raise investments
in the ETFs
was deferred at the CBT meeting on April 12, 2017. Some trustees led by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh member P J Banasure demanded an exit policy for liquidating various investments
in securities, state loans and ETFs.
Banasure had said there should be an exit policy for maximising returns on investments
made by the EPFO.
In 2015, the finance
ministry had allowed private provident funds to invest 5-15 per cent of its investible deposits
in equity or equity-linked schemes.
In view of the volatile nature of stock markets, the EPFO
had then decided to start with investing just 5 per cent of its over Rs 1 lakh crore investible amount in ETFs.
