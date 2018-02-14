EPFO may pare investments in debt instruments as corporate bonds dry up

The portfolio managers of the (EPFO) have raised concerns over inadequate supply of in the market, which might lead to the deviating from its investment pattern. “Portfolio managers during performance review meetings had expressed concern that at times there are inadequate corporate issuances (in debt and related instruments),” the said in a recent communiqué. The is required to invest between 35 and 45 per cent of its yearly income in The portfolio managers have informed that the interest rate offered in the corporate bond segment is either at par or at times lower than state development loans. “During the recent performance review meeting of Portfolio Managers held on 2 February 2018, the portfolio managers again expressed their concern over the inadequate supply of quality bonds… that could be purchased at reasonable yields and maturity,” the said. The portfolio managers told that since it is mandated to invest at least 35 per cent of EPFO’s incremental corpus in corporate bonds, they are unable to optimise the returns on investment. “Since there are less than 2 months remaining in the current financial year within which the investment pattern is to be achieved. In the given situation, portfolio managers have expressed that it would be very difficult for them to adhere to the investment pattern,” the said. In September last year, the had allowed to invest up to 65 per cent in government securities, up from a maximum limit of 50 per cent earlier.

However, the portfolio managers said that the exposure in was not subsequently reduced. The has now asked the Finance Ministry to allow the to increase its maximum share of investments in government securities from 65 per cent. “We have reached the maximum limit for investment in government securities that give us a rate of return of around 8 per cent. Since there is a limited supply of bonds issued by listed companies, we have asked for changes in the investment pattern,” a senior said. The issue will also be discussed in the EPFO’s central board of trustees’ meeting to be chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar on February 21. In 2017-18, the is estimated to receive Rs 1.28 trillion as contribution from employees – a sum which gets invested in various instruments as per the investment pattern notified by the in April 2015. Apart from and government securities, the is mandated to invest a up to 5 per cent in short-term debt instruments, 5-15 per cent in equity and related instruments and up to 5 per cent in asset-backed, trust structured and other investments. The has five portfolio managers at present – State Bank of India, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Reliance Capital Asset Management, HSBC Asset Management and UTI Asset Management.