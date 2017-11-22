EPFO relaxes norms for pensioners to file life certificates

In order to remove difficulties faced by pensioners, retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has relaxed conditions for submitting life certificates, including for online submissions.



The has laid down provisions that will help in submitting the Jeevan Pramaan certificate with ease, said in a statement today.



Life certificate in physical form may be accepted from such who have recorded genuine reasons for non-submission of digital Jeevan Pramaan.Similarly, those who have already made the digital submission for the previous year, need not do so again for the current year.They would have the option of submitting the digital or paper-based certificate to pension drawing bank branches.The new conditions provide that those who have not submitted Jeevan Pramaan digitally even once, can do so within this month.The facility of submitting Jeevan Pramaan is available at all offices, pension disbursing banks and common service centres.