ESIC draws plan to cover 100 mn formal sector workers under 'Vision 2022'

State health insurer Employees State Corporation (ESIC) has given its in-principal approval to cover 100 mn formal sector workers under its programme "Vision 2022" that envisages expansion of scheme to every district of the country. The decision was taken at its 173rd meeting held on February 16, 2018 under the Chairmanship of Santosh Kumar Gangwar, a ministry statement said today. At present, the covers around 3 crore formal sector employees in the country, with a total beneficiaries of over 12 crore under its scheme. According to the statement, the " Vision 2022" was approved in-principal during the meeting. The vision envisages expansion of Scheme in each district of the country with a target of covering 100 mn workers by 2022. The modalities and the course for achieving the target were deliberated upon in the meeting.

In this regard, the decision to form a sub-committee for fine-tuning and for active participation of other stakeholders has also been taken, it added. To strengthen medical in Uttar Pradesh, the decision of taking over of Hospital, Bareilly (earlier administered by state government) by the was taken. Besides, the also approved the proposal for setting up of its at Bhubneshwar and sanctioned a 100-bed Hospital in Raigarh, The further decided for continuation of 50-bed Model Hospital at Phulwarisharif, upgradable to 100 beds. In its earlier meeting, the already approved starting of 100-bed medical facilities/hospital at and Patna, The decision for establishing Modified Employers' Utilisation Dispensary (modified EUD) on pilot basis was also taken in the meeting, with the objective of strengthening of stake holders participation in the expansion of primary of the In order to improve the delivery of and ensuring proper use of resources available in the hospitals, decision of establishing vigilance inspection unit in the hospitals was taken, it added.