Ethanol buy to knock back OMCs by Rs 95 cr in GST regime

(OMCs) will have to bear an additional burden of Rs95 crore on their books for procuring this year with the introduction of the (GST).

The three OMCs, (IOC), Ltd (BPCL), and Ltd (HPCL) had issued tenders for procuring around 2,880 million litres of accumulatively for the current season, which is ending in November.

Owing to the lack of enough cane for crushing, sugar mills have offered a lower amount of ethanol, and have finalised contracts with sugar mills for 806.9 million litres.

Now, the Centre has proposed an 18 per cent on ethanol, and this works out to nearly six per cent higher than the existing levies in many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and

Most other states have levied a value-added tax (VAT) between 4.25 per cent and eight per cent over and above the excise duty of 12 per cent.

“Considering the 15 per cent average existing levies, will have to pay additional taxes of at least three per cent on procurement from sugar mills. This means, on 806.9 million litres of finalised contracts for procurement, will have to pay around

Rs 95 crore more this year,” said a senior executive of the industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).





Currently, pay Rs 39 a litre for in addition to the existing taxes and levies. The government of Bihar, however, has withdrawn five per cent VAT to encourage distilleries in the state to produce

“The procurement price of is compared to the fixed price paid on molasses at Rs 754 a tonne. In case crude oil becomes cheaper than the procurement price with the additional six per cent duty, might need subsidies from the government to promote the use of the green fuel.



Had the government intended to offer subsidies to encourage blending with petrol, the proposed rate could have been less than 12 per cent.



With an 18 per cent proposed GST, the government has indicated no room for subsidy for procurement.



Hence, the onus of procurement would lie on the OMCs, which will have to bear the additional burden arisen out of the levy,” said Deepak Desai, Principal Consultant, ethanolindia.com, a leading e-platform for information.

Meanwhile, the ISMA is planning to consult government officials to highlight the benefits of blending and apprise them of the implication of the proposed levy.