Ethanol buy to knock back OMCs by Rs 95 cr in GST regime

Owing to the lack of enough cane for crushing, sugar mills have offered a lower amount of ethanol, and OMCs
have finalised contracts with sugar mills for 806.9 million litres.
Now, the Centre has proposed an 18 per cent GST
on ethanol, and this works out to nearly six per cent higher than the existing levies in many states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.
Most other states have levied a value-added tax (VAT) between 4.25 per cent and eight per cent over and above the excise duty of 12 per cent.
“Considering the 15 per cent average existing levies, OMCs
will have to pay additional taxes of at least three per cent on ethanol
procurement from sugar mills. This means, on 806.9 million litres of finalised contracts for ethanol
procurement, OMCs
will have to pay around
Rs 95 crore more this year,” said a senior executive of the industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
Currently, OMCs
pay Rs 39 a litre for ethanol
in addition to the existing taxes and levies. The government of Bihar, however, has withdrawn five per cent VAT to encourage distilleries in the state to produce ethanol.
“The procurement price of ethanol
is compared to the fixed price paid on molasses at Rs 754 a tonne. In case crude oil becomes cheaper than the ethanol
procurement price with the additional six per cent duty, OMCs
might need subsidies from the government to promote the use of the green fuel.
Had the government intended to offer subsidies to encourage ethanol
blending with petrol, the proposed GST
rate could have been less than 12 per cent.
With an 18 per cent proposed GST, the government has indicated no room for subsidy for ethanol
procurement.
Hence, the onus of ethanol
procurement would lie on the OMCs, which will have to bear the additional burden arisen out of the GST
levy,” said Deepak Desai, Principal Consultant, ethanolindia.com, a leading e-platform for ethanol
information.
Meanwhile, the ISMA is planning to consult government officials to highlight the benefits of ethanol
blending and apprise them of the implication of the proposed GST
levy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU